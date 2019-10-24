AUSTIN, Texas — The Department of Justice announced that it has awarded more than $85.3 million in grants to improve school security.

These grants include funding to educate and train students and support first responders who arrive on the scene of a school shooting or other violent event.

More than $5 million of the grants went to preventing violence in schools in Texas. Texas Recipients of the grant include San Antionio ISD, El Paso ISD, Waco ISD, Austin ISD, Del Valle ISD, Seguin ISD, Karnes City ISD, Texas State University and the Texas Department of Public safety.

The grants also provide funding to:

Develop school threat assessment teams and pursue technological solutions to improve reporting of suspicious activity in and around schools.

Implement or improve school safety measures, including coordination with law enforcement, as well as the use of metal detectors, locks, lighting and other deterrent measures.

Train law enforcement to help deter student violence against others and themselves.

Improve notification to first responders through the implementation of technology that expedites emergency notifications.

Develop and operate anonymous reporting systems to encourage safe reporting of potential school threats.

Train school officials to intervene when mentally ill individuals threaten school safety.

Provide training and technical assistance to schools and other awardees in helping implement these programs.

More information about individual programs and grant winners can be found on the Office of Justice Programs website.

