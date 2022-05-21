Austin mayor congratulates Del Valle ISD students training for Tesla jobs

Mayor Steve Adler said the students will continue their education at Austin Community College.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEL VALLE, Texas — On Saturday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler spoke to Del Valle ISD students who are training to work at Tesla in the future.

Adler said the students will continue their education at Austin Community College and train for jobs at Tesla. According to Adler, 65 students have signed up for the program and there are still a few spaces left.

Congratulations to these @DelValleISD students who will continue their education @accdistrict and train for jobs @Tesla! 65 students have signed up for the program and there’s a few spaces left. pic.twitter.com/Hv5YBoOUBc — Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) May 21, 2022

KVUE's Mike Marut dug into the program in April. As part of the incentive package to bring Tesla's gigafactory to the area, Del Valle ISD students have special connections to the company.

At the end of the last school year, Tesla offered 46 graduating seniors opportunities to work at the gigafactory after they completed a 14-week program through Austin Community College.

DVISD's chief workforce officer said in the future, he hopes to grow the partnership between Tesla and the district, including field trips and opportunities for elementary and middle school students if they so desire.

DVISD isn't the only local school district trying to bridge the connection between its students and Tesla. Bastrop ISD held an event earlier this month for graduating seniors to interview with Tesla recruiters.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube