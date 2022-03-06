No criminal charges filed for high school prank in New Braunfels, district says

The school district reported Thursday morning, May 19, that the students were trespassing after hours.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — After what "appeared to be a senior prank" at New Braunfels High School on May 18 an investigation has resulted in zero criminal charges filed, according to a statement by NBISD.

The statement says all disciplinary actions and consequences for the students were issued in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

The "prank" left damaged property, several district departments diverted from their regular duties to clean and prepare the high school for classes, NBISD says.

The night of the incident, New Braunfels Police arrived at the school about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, after a caller said that "acts of criminal mischief" were being committed inside the school.

When officers arrived, they found a large number of people inside the school. The crowd quickly scattered, but some of them were detained, identified and then released, police said.

The situation got out of hand as multiple groups of students left behind a "huge mess."

A notice was sent to parents for students to arrive the next morning at 11 a.m. This is a later first period start time which normally begins at 8:50 a.m., according to the their website.

Below is the full statement from New Braunfels ISD on May 19: