AUSTIN, Texas — A lot of Central Texas students started online learning on Monday, April 6 – and many parents are still trying to figure out a routine for kids because everything is so new.

"I think everyone is just trying to hang on right now," said Emily Sawyer, an Austin ISD parent. "I have two second-graders, a fifth-grader, an eighth-grader and my youngest is in Pre-K 4."

Sawyer said she has her hands full, but their family is creating a schedule for their kids and making sure they communicate with their teachers.

"The amount of emails and applications and passwords and sign-ins and schedules that have to be managed is quite a lot," Sawyer said. "It seems like every teacher at each school is kind of doing things in ways that work best for them. So, it's just a lot of trying to fit it together."

Most parents are dealing with the same thing – like the Weaver family, who wants to keep their 5-year-old learning.

"The Brooke [Elementary] community, they've been giving us great updates on what resources we can do. We've had initial conversations with her teacher," Carly Weaver said.

With Zoom meetings keeping kids connected, the Weaver and Sawyer families plan to keep their school routines going.

"It's going to take time for everybody to get used to it. So, I would say, just be patient but also take a deep breath," Sawyer said.

AISD's Learning At Home website is a resource for students and parents, while Round Rock ISD sent parents a guide on how to use Google Classroom to download their children's assignments and communicate with the teachers. A Leander ISD spokesperson said they will be using the pass or incomplete scale as well. All three school districts will not be taking attendance.

AISD wants to know how it can support families. They're asking AISD families to fill out a survey about continuous learning here.

