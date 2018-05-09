AUSTIN, Texas — No more words.

Community activists for East Austin schools said it's time for action.

In front of the Norman Sims Elementary School, activists that include parents, a teacher's union representative, current and former elected school board members and a human rights attorney gathered Wednesday to make their case on why they want to break from the Austin Independent School District and form their own school district.

Reedy Spigner, a father of two, was there.

"They should be able to learn the same way as others are learning on the other side of the freeway," said Spigner.

Spigner and others are concerned about the lack of equity in East Austin schools. So, they've come up with a manifesto.

There are three main ideas they want AISD to tackle immediately.

-Academic achievement in minority students.

-Teacher pay.

-Restructuring school attendance boundaries.

"When we decided to desegregate 40 years ago, we should have been thinking about how to readjust the boundaries to facilitate desegregation rather than adjusting the boundaries to maintain desegregation," said Dr. Ted Gordon, who is an AISD Trustree for District 1.

The group said they have delivered the list of demands to the district and superintendent.

"No more interminable talk that stretches for years, no more inaction, no more token bread crumbs pitched to East Austin from West of I-35," Jim Harrington, a human rights attorney, said.

If the demands aren't met, the group threatens student walkouts and litigation.

But, Spigner hopes it doesn't come to that and hopes their demands will be ultimately met.

The group plans to meet with Superintendent, Dr. Paul Cruz, on Sept. 18.

Meantime, the Austin Independent School District sent KVUE this response:

"Austin ISD is committed to providing the best education for all students and we are thankful for efforts that help us realize this goal. Our values at AISD include equity, diversity and inclusion for students and staff and we will continue to engage our community in the best way to support our families. We acknowledge there is still work to do when it comes to equity and we encourage constructive engagement around this issue—All means all."

