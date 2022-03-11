Advocacy group releases agenda for legislative session to promote well-being of Texas children

A group that aims to help children has released a list of what they want lawmakers to do this upcoming session to promote health, safety and well-being.

AUSTIN, Texas — A nonprofit that advocates for children has released a list of items that it wants Texas lawmakers to focus on this upcoming legislative session.

The group, "Children At Risk," said its members have done statewide research and come up with solutions to tackle the most pressing issues families face.

The group said that children are the future leaders of the country, so it wants to help them reach their full potential. The items on the group's agenda are meant to help promote children's health, safety and well-being.

Child advocates from across Texas came together for a virtual news conference Thursday to announce the list of agenda items. That conference was followed by a summit where experts went into detail about each item and explained the research that went into the list.

The list includes access to high-quality child care and support for the early education workforce, as well as resources for public education and counseling for mental and behavioral health in schools. There are also items asking for help with things like racial equity and preventing human trafficking.

A representative from Children At Risk said the nonprofit wantss to ensure that children are a priority for lawmakers as decisions are made.

"We want to raise awareness about the specific issues that are impacting our children and families and provide solutions and policy suggestions on how we can move the needle to make Texas a stronger state," said Mandi Sheridan-Kimball, Children at Risk's VP and director of government affairs.

"There are several issues impacting our children and families. The children's legislative agenda, the intent is to provide it to the community and to legislators. One is to make sure that they understand that these are issues and to offer solutions," Sheridan-Kimball continued. "So it's not just saying that there's a problem. There are solutions that legislators can make, that we're urging legislators to make, to improve the lives of children."

Children At Risk said its members did research and heard from experts on the ground dealing with these specific issues. The focus of Thursday's summit will be to lay out suggested solutions to these issues from people who have direct experience with them.

