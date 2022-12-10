Central Texas celebrates Walk to School Day

It's time to lace up your shoes. Over 50 Central Texas school districts are participating in today's event, encouraging kids to walk and bike to school.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It's time to lace up your shoes. It's National Walk to School Day, and over 50 Central Texas schools will be participating in Wednesday's event.

Communities across the U.S. will be walking and rolling to school, a celebration that helps highlight the importance of safe and active travel. Additionally, this allows kids to blow of some steam before stepping into the classroom.

"Walking 5 minutes [in] the morning gets the wiggles out," said Amir Emamian, the City of Austin's Safe Routes to School Program program manager.

The City of Austin hopes parents know how easy and safe it is to let kids walk to school. There are some other added benefits.

"Students who safely walk to school get more daily activity and are more like you to arrive at school ready to learn," he added. "And it just makes parents more comfortable."

This year’s Walk to School event will showcase major improvements made near Wooldridge Elementary that were constructed by Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation Departments, according to a press release sent by the City of Austin.

Since the fall of 2021, crews have been working to build new and repair existing sidewalks, construct curb extensions, add pedestrian crossing islands and create intersection improvements within two miles of Wooldridge Elementary, Navarro High School and the Settlement Home for Children.

However, these construction projects can only help so much. Many districts in Central Texas are still facing a shortage of crossing guards. If you're interested, the the City of Austin is currently hiring.