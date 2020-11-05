AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro has partnered with the Austin Independent School District to help provide Wi-Fi mobile hotspots to students who need it.

Capital Metro has started sending its MetroAccess vehicles to locations from 2 to 8 p.m. to supplement AISD's already existing mobile hotspot program that runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The vehicles will be placed near apartment complexes to allow students the ability to study and do homework from their own homes.

The Capital Metro busses will be sent to the following two locations during weekdays:

Springdale Gardens: 1054 Springdale Road

East Austin College Prep: 5800 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

In order to continue promoting social distancing, no one will be allowed on the busses.

