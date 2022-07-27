Black organizations hosting town halls on the state of Black education in Austin ISD

The meetings will take place Wednesday, July 27 and Saturday, Aug. 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — Four Black, Texas-based organizations will join forces to host emergency State of Black Education town hall meetings in Austin ISD on Wednesday, July 27 and Saturday, Aug. 6.

The Wednesday meeting runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the Millennium Youth Entertainment Center on 1156 Hargrave St. The Saturday meeting will take place in the same location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Austin Area Urban League, Black Leaders Collective, East Austin Coalition for Quality Education and Austin Branch NAACP will host the meetings to provide families and community members with an opportunity to voice concerns and develop solutions to address the educational disparities within the Black community.

The groups will focus their discussions on Austin ISD and their "lagging student performance," according to a release. Austin ISD Interim Superintendent Anthony Mays will speak at both meetings and will be joined by other AISD administrators.

Wednesday's talking points are titled "A Tale of Two Districts: District 1 Performance" and "This is How we Do it: Who Can Actually Educate Our Children?" Thursday will focus on barriers to learning, the mass departure of Black teachers and the need for culturally sensitive professionals.

The meetings will have both in-person and virtual options and feature a school supply drive as well as distribution.

For more information on the town hall meetings, visit the Black Leaders Collective website.

