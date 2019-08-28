The days of begging your parents to help you with homework and spending hours on one problem may be over because, now, there are tons of apps.

These homework helper apps have been popping up in recent years, but now, many just seem to give the answer instantly.

Best apps that help kids with homework

For math, there's an app called Photomath. All the student has to do is point their device's camera at the problem, then the app will solve it for them. From there, it'll give you a step-by-step process to getting the answer. It claims to take on everything from simple algebra to trigonometry.

For foreign languages, an app called Duolingo aims to improve users language skills by giving speaking and grammar exercises in the app. So, before that oral test or foreign essay is due, students may be able to use it to minimize mistakes.

RELATED: Texas moms rank #4 biggest homework helpers

RELATED: How much homework is too much?

This next app, claims to take on a multitude of subjects, Socratic. It uses artificial intelligence to show what exactly needs to be learned to solve the problem. It can do all kinds of subjects like science, English and even Economics.

The last app we take a look at is Brainly. It lets students ask any question on the app that other students can answer.

These are just a few of the hundreds of apps that are out there. But it does beg the question, with all this access at students' fingertips, does it actually help them learn?

All of these apps are free in any app store on your smartphone.

WATCH: Kids apps parents should watch out for

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Downtown Austin grocery store considering closing doors earlier due to homeless issues

Man arrested for 102 fraudulent transactions at Williamson County H-E-B stores, authorities say

Supervised visitation lifted before mother, 6-year-old son were found dead together