AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in November 2019.

KVUE's Daybreak team has taken a look at various interesting courses offered in Austin-area schools throughout 2019 as a part of its Back to Class series. Here are some of the highlights from the year.

WATCH THE FULL 'YEAR IN REVIEW' SPECIAL HERE.

In February, KVUE's Daybreak team traveled to Elgin High School to check out its dual-credit welding program.

With lots of welding jargon being thrown around, the students became the teachers and showed the team how to do some welding basics.

Round Rock High School's Automotive Tech Department has become one of the best of its kind in Central Texas.

KVUE's Daybreak team looked into everything the students would be learning through the department, ranging from oil changes to brake jobs.

Students taking Florence High School's butcher class are being taught how to cut and serve top-quality meats from the comfort of their own school.

KVUE's Daybreak team visited the class to find out more. The department has a fully-functioning butcher's shop where you can purchase meat that's been prepared by the students.

Students in the cosmetology program at Hays High School in Buda, Texas, are on the path to becoming professional, licensed cosmetologists.

KVUE's Daybreak team found the cost for this course, $475, is much less than students would be paying for a private or public beauty school.

The students learn all the tricks of the trade required for them to succeed in their future careers in cosmetology.

KVUE's Daybreak team visited the Kyle Fire Department to check out the partnership between the department and Hays County Independent School District.

Some juniors and seniors at Hays High School and Lehman High School have the opportunity to participate in the firefighter academy, where they learn all the necessary skills to become a firefighter.

Liberty Hill High School's vet program provides its students with hands-on training at the school's vet clinic.

The KVUE Daybreak team looked into the program to find out more. The program helps teach the students about veterinary sciences while also preparing them for careers in the field.

The KVUE Daybreak team visited the Clifton Career Development School's culinary program that teaches high school students with special needs how to succeed in the culinary world.

The program spends three years with Austin Independent School District students to teach them the necessary skills to prepare them for a future career as a chef as well as general life skills.

