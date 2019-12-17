AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin-area students are about to get some hands-on experience learning about sustainability.

The City of Austin's Office of Sustainability announced Tuesday that 40 area K-12 schools will receive Bright Green Future Grants to start 46 sustainability projects that are expected to benefit over 20,000 students. According to the City, these projects will offer hands-on learning opportunities, help school campuses become "greener" and provide benefits to the surrounding neighborhoods.

Projects were selected from every Austin City Council district and represent schools in Austin ISD, Del Valle ISD and Round Rock ISD, as well as several private schools. The City said nearly a quarter of the schools receiving funding are Title 1 schools with a large percentage of low-income students.

"Now in its 8th year, the Bright Green Future Grants program has funded nearly 400 projects that have made local schools, and the community as a whole, a little greener," Chief Sustainability Officer Lucia Athens said. "These teachers and students continue to inspire me with their efforts to make sustainability something tangible. They are hard at work planting, biking, conserving and preserving to ensure our bright, green future."

The grants will fund a variety of different sustainability projects. Here's a breakdown:

Funding for these grants is provided by the City's Office of Sustainability, Austin Resource Recovery, the Watershed Department, the Transportation Department and the Urban Forestry Division of the Developmental Services Department.

