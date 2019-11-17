AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD school board is expected to vote on possibly shutting down four campuses on Monday night.

AISD released its' first version of the school closure plan in September, which included 12 schools slated to shut down, but the district received push back from the community.

So, the plan was modified to four campuses on Nov. 1.

A group of elected state, county and city officials will hold a press conference on Monday, as well, asking school board trustees to postpone their vote. The group said this process has left the community with more questions than answers.

Education Austin, AISD teachers and employees' union have come out against the school closure plan.

If the latest plan is approved, Sims Elementary, Metz Elementary, Pease Elementary and Brooke Elementary will close.

So many people have already signed up to comment at the meeting that it will start at 6 p.m., an hour earlier than normal.

Discussion on school closures isn't scheduled to happen until the end of the meeting.

