Austin ISD looking to hire food service workers and bus drivers

The school district is hosting a drive-thru job fair Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is looking to hire food service workers and bus drivers. The school district is hosting a drive-thru job fair for interested applicants on Saturday.

The Food Service and Transportation Job Fair is from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26. The fair is being held AISD’s central office located at 4000 S. Interstate 35 frontage road.

Representatives from AISD will be at the fair to answer questions and help attendees fill out applications. Job openings include bus drivers, food service managers and food service substitutes.

According to a press release, the starting salary of a bus driver for AISD is $17 an hour. Pay for food service managers starts at $15.95 an hour, and food service substitutes are paid to start at $12 an hour.

The Austin ISD food truck and school buses will also be on site.

All three positions include benefits, medical insurance, personal and sick leave, paid training, paid holidays and Texas Teacher Retirement, according to AISD’s website.

This is the only Food Service and Transportation Job Fair scheduled for the rest of the summer on the school district’s online calendar.