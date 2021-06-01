Austin ISD announces graduation time, venue changes

The 9 a.m. ceremonies will now start at 8:30 a.m., with other subsequent events adjusted as needed.

Austin ISD announced changes Tuesday to its graduation ceremonies taking place this week.

The district said that due to inclement weather and other circumstances, all graduation ceremonies have been moved indoors. The 9 a.m. ceremonies will now start at 8:30 a.m., with other subsequent events adjusted as needed.

Here is a breakdown of the new schedule of graduation ceremonies this week (*denotes no change in times):

Wednesday, June 2

8:30 a.m. - LBJ ECHS / LASA - Delco Activity Center

11:30 a.m. - Navarro ECHS Delco Activity Center

2:30 p.m. - Eastside ECHS - Delco Activity Center

5 p.m. - Northeast ECHS - Delco Activity Center*

8 p.m. - Anderson HS - Delco Activity Center

Thursday, June 3

8:30 a.m. - Crockett ECHS - Burger Activity Center

11:30 a.m. - Travis ECHS - Burger Activity Center

3 p.m. - Akins ECHS - Burger Activity Center*

7 p.m. - Bowie HS - Burger Activity Center*

Burger Activity Center is located at 3200 Jones Rd. in Austin, and the Delco Activity Center is located at 4601 Pecan Brook Dr.

Austin ISD officials encourage students and their families to use the free shuttle buses. The pickup location for these shuttle buses will be the student's original school campus or location as planned, AISD said. Those who attend the ceremonies in-person must follow safety protocols that include masking, temperature checks and social distancing, according to AISD policy.

For those unable to make it to the graduation ceremonies in person, the ceremonies will also be livestreamed on AISD.TV and on Austin ISD's Facebook page.