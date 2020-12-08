In latest guidelines, Austin ISD says students without technology can remain on campus at start of year

Although instruction is set to be online for the first four weeks of school, AISD says certain students can still be taught on campus.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Austin ISD revealed its latest guidelines after pushing back its start date to Sept. 8.

Among them includes an important update for students who may not have access to the technology necessary for at-home learning – they'll still be able to access on-campus instruction.

“For the first four weeks of school, from Sept. 8 through Oct. 5, any student who does not have access to the technology necessary to take part in remote learning may access on-campus learning," the guidelines state. "For students without access to technology whose families prefer that they learn from home, Austin ISD will provide an alternative such as paper instructional packets."

Starting Oct. 5, families will then have a choice between on-campus or remote learning. Through Oct. 30, campuses will start phasing in students who have chosen to return to campuses. However, the district notes that this plan could change based on local health conditions at the time.

To view the entire reopening plan, click here.