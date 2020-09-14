Austin ISD raises pay for bus drivers

Some transportation employees will see an increase to their hourly rate in addition to the board-approved 2% "cost-of-living" increase passed in June.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District is giving its transportation employees a raise. The district said it completed a pay analysis of AISD transportation positions to make sure the pay is both fair between positions within AISD and competitive within the overall job market.

Based on that analysis, some transportation employees will see an increase to their hourly rate in addition to the board-approved 2% "cost-of-living" increase passed in June.

The district said all transportation employees were analyzed for adjustments and, based on their position and years of experience, employees could see an increase to their hourly rate that more closely aligns with market values. AISD said because this adjustment isn't a standard percentage and it varies based on the employees' positions, not all employees will see an adjustment to their hourly rate beyond the board-approved 2% increase.

"Adjustments were needed for employees whose pay rates were below the standard minimums for their positions and years of experience," the district said.

As of July 1, the starting salary for a new AISD bus driver is $17 per hour. AISD said the market adjustments will be retroactive to July 1, and increases will be reflected in the Sept. 18 paycheck for bi-weekly employees and the Sept. 30 paycheck for monthly employees.

All employees will receive an email that shows their exact percentage increase and new hourly rate for this school year.