Funding to help with teacher housing removed from Austin ISD bond proposal drafts

The original bond proposal included money to help with affordable housing for teachers, but that has been cut out of recently-discussed drafts.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin ISD committee working on a bond proposal for the November ballot has updated its drafts, cutting out a plan aimed at helping teachers afford to live in the district where they work.

Draft A is a $1.75 billion bond and does not include a tax rate increase. The money would go toward school security and safety, funding for special education, modernizing 14 school buildings and fixing athletic facilities.

Draft B is a $2.25 billion bond and does include a one cent tax rate increase. This proposal includes the same safety and security upgrades, but would put more money toward special education and would modernize 19 campuses instead of 14.

Austin ISD's Board of Trustees have a work session Thursday, where they are expected to discuss the bond proposals.

