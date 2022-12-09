Austin Energy upgrades over 600 streetlights to improve safety on West Campus

The improvements followed a council resolution directing city staff to complete lighting studies and make recommendations based on them in West Campus.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy, in collaboration with on-campus organizations, is bringing more light and safety to the West Campus area.

The electricity company collaborated with SafeHorns, the on-campus safety organization associated with the University of Texas, and other city resources to help address the issues of low or lack of lighting throughout the West Campus district of the city, which includes both public and commercial properties.

West Campus takes up the following roads:

West 29th Street

Guadalupe Street

North Lamar Boulevard

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Those who bike, walk and drive through the area will experience the following safety improvements:

Updated 600 streetlamps to have brighter LED bulbs

Repaired non-functional lighting fixtures

Trimmed-back trees to raise tree canopies above the lighting fixtures and better illuminate sidewalks below them

Added an additional 15 streetlights to the area

“We conducted a lighting survey study that gave us recommendations on adding new lighting,” said Elton Richards, Austin Energy vice president of field service operations. “The actions we’ve taken and will take in the future will provide brighter and safer roadways and pathways for students, residents and visitors to West Campus.”

The improvements have followed an Austin City Council resolution directing city staff, from departments including the Austin Police Department and Austin Transportation Department, to complete lighting studies and make recommendations based on them in West Campus.

“Austin Energy has been phenomenal,” said SafeHorns President Joell McNew. “They listened to our concerns and helped us prioritize hot spots based on crime data. It’s this kind of responsive, safety-oriented action that makes me so glad that Austin has a public power utility that cares about its community and the people who live here."