Attorney General Ken Paxton asked to weigh in on PTA-funded staff at AISD

AISD announced that it would no longer allow PTA money to fund staff positions in March. But a new law in effect this September requires school district's to do so.

AUSTIN, Texas — A state lawmaker is asking Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to weigh in on whether or not the Austin school district must accept money from parent-teacher associations (PTA) to fund supplemental staff members during the 2021-22 school year.

State Sen. Larry Taylor is asking Paxton if House Bill 1525, an amendment that requires school districts to accept PTA money for those positions, should be recognized by AISD this upcoming school year.

In March, AISD announced that it would no longer allow PTA money to fund staff positions. HB 1525 goes into effect Sept. 1, 2021.

Austin Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde has addressed the amendment in several meetings with PTA leaders. During those meetings, Elizalde said it would have no effect on AISD’s decision to not let PTA money fund staff positions.

"Elizalde responded she would follow the law once enacted, but, because AISD's budget and staffing would be complete prior to the bill's effective date of September 1, 2021, the amendment would have no application to or bearing on AISD's decision to refuse to allow PTAs to fund the positions in the 2021-2022 school year," Taylor wrote in his request.

HB 1525 passed the Texas State Senate and House of Representatives in May. Gov. Greg Abbott signed it on Wednesday.

HB 1525 also requires school districts to spend PTA donations “within the time period specified by the school campus for which the donation was designated.”

According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, AISD discontinued the practice because of concerns it would create inequalities between public school districts with more affluent PTAs and those will less PTA support.

The National PTA organization, along with many other Texas School districts, does not allow PTA donations to fund these positions because of “similar equity concerns,” according to the Statesman.

During the 2020-21 school year, PTA donations funded 31 full and part-time staff positions at AISD elementary schools, according to Taylor’s letter. Taylor wrote that staff members affected by the change were told they could transfer to similar positions within the district, but “many of the specialized and desired open positions” had been filled.

Taylor asked Paxton to provide an opinion “as soon as possible” on both the amendment and AISD’s stance “as campuses in AISD and possibly elsewhere in the state struggle to determine the effect of AISD’s position on their schools.”

Paxton has 180 days to respond to Taylor’s request.