An increasing number of parents seek the help of tutors due to remote learning

SARGENT, Texas — More parents are looking to tutors for help during this pandemic, as many school districts continue with remote learning into the new school year.

A spokesperson for Texas-based tutoring company, Frog Tutoring, said compared to last year they're seeing a 60% increase in new clients.

“Our tutoring is skyrocketing right now,” said Stacey Tardif with Frog Tutoring. “Definitely parents are seeking help. Our phones ring constantly, and we get new leads, which is a great thing.”

With Covid-19 almost 100% of the tutoring is online. Even during the summer months, the company is still seeing strong business with parents looking to avoid the “summer slide.” That’s when students tend to forget what they learned during the school year.

KVUE spoke to Renee Knight, who has three children, ages 7 to 17, enrolled with Lake Travis ISD. All of them are getting outside tutoring right now. She said she signed them up for the first time during this pandemic because she was overwhelmed teaching them from home.

“I couldn't do it,” said Knight. “I couldn't do schooling for three kids. Plus, I am not a good teacher. I'm not. I would lose my temper.”

The tutors go over homework and make sure students are staying on task. Knight mentioned her children tended to get distracted working from home.

“{The tutors} were able to help with the assignments,” said Knight. “They were able to help alleviate some of that stress for me, so I could take a step back and just be mom and be a supportive layer of care, as opposed to mom and teacher.”

According to Frog Tutoring, much of the recent increase was due to school districts moving to remote learning last school year. With things at least starting off that way for Lake Travis ISD, Austin ISD, and so many other school districts, the company is anticipating an even higher demand in August.

"There's just so many things up in the air," said Tardif. "So we're getting a lot of parents that want to stabilize their child's education the best way they can."