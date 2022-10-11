AISD to discuss program partnership with chip manufacturer NXP

A new partnership could bring jobs programs to AISD for students and their parents.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District (AISD) is set to discuss a potential partnership with a semiconductor manufacturing company to bring job programs for students and their parents at a trustees meeting Thursday.

This program would be one of the Chapter 313 agreements in Central Texas, and it's mutually beneficial for the school district and the manufacturing company. The partnership would be between AISD and NXP, which has a large presence in South Austin.

This agreement between the two entities would allow students and parents to be trained on building chips and learning skills that give them experience going into the workforce. Additionally, NXP receives tax breaks on its facilities for teaching students.

The partnership and funding for the Chapter 313 program was possible due to the Chips for America Act. Recently re-elected Texas Congressman Michael McCaul has pushed for continued production of chips within the U.S.

"Currently the global market, which is very vulnerable to China right now, so that is a serious threat if China were to invade or someway compromise those chips," explained McCaul. "That's why it's so important we make those chips here in the United States."

The chips created at manufacturing companies are implemented in most modern technologies, including phones, fighter jets and check-out machines in grocery stores. NXP already has shared two applications for facilities to increase their footprint within Austin. They plan to build a new facility 10 miles south of downtown and will expand their existing facility in East Austin.

The Chips Act supports the development of programs like the Chapter 313 agreement and partnership NXP currently has with Austin Community College, where students can get bachelor's degree in manufacturing.

The AISD Board of Trustees will decide if the partnership will occur at their meeting on Nov. 10.