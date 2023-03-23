ACC Round Rock closed due to power outage, reopen Friday

ACC RRC will reopen with its regular schedule on Friday, March 24.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Austin Community College (ACC) Round Rock campus (RRC) has been closed due to a power outage.

In an announcement on Thursday, the ACC RRC has been closed due to a region-wide power outage. This has resulted in the cancellation of all on-campus classes, work and activities.

All other ACC campuses are still functioning normally.

Any and all updates regarding the ACC RRC will be posted to the college's website and shared via ACC's Emergency Notification System, according to the announcement.