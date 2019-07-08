AUSTIN, Texas — You can donate money this summer to help buy school supplies for Austin area children in need.

A school supply drive took place at the Ruby’s on 183 in North Austin Wednesday morning. For the Children is the nonprofit behind the drive and the goal is to help buy supplies for as many children in elementary school as they can.

So far, the group has raised $40,000 towards the cause. In 2018, the organization was able to raise about $100,000 and help more than 60,000 students.

RELATED: KVUE and H-E-B are proud to support the 2019 'For the Children' drive

The For the Children Drive kicked off in July and runs until Aug. 13. The organization has been doing this for 30 years.

Volunteers will be handing out supplies at the supply distribution on Saturday. It will be at Metz Elementary from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Organizers said 100% of the money raised goes toward the cause. If you couldn't make it in person on Wednesday, you can donate online or at your local HEB.

WATCH: KVUE's For the Children Drive is back in 2019

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Court docs: Derion Vence hit Maleah Davis with hand and blunt object, did not get her medical treatment

Williamson County residents call for action after commander posts ‘racist,’ 'misogynistic’ photos

Williamson County officials identify victim in 1979 'Orange Socks' cold case