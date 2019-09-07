AUSTIN, Texas — The H-E-B on East Seventh Street is getting a remodel that will include a new curbside shopping service and an H-E-B Blooms Flower Bar – the first of its kind.

Located at 2107 E. Seventh Street, the store was originally constructed in 1956 and remodeled in 1999.

There will be an expanded selection of local produce, a larger meat market with hand-cut selections and made in-store items like guacamole and sushi.

The H-E-B Curbside shopping service will be made available to customers that will offer all products available in-store with a dedicated covered pick-up area. Customers will also have access to H-E-B Home Delivery and through a partnership with Favor.

“We’re proud of our 63-year history of serving shoppers and families in East Austin,” said H-E-B Senior Vice President and General Manager of Central Texas Region Jeff Thomas. “Over the years, this community has grown and changed and is ready for a store that reflects its needs. We have thoughtfully re-imagined this store to do just that with added amenities, conveniences and an expanded variety of quality products at affordable prices. We look forward to inviting our customers to celebrate with us this summer when the store renovations are complete.”

Special features tailored for the East Austin community include:

The H-E-B Blooms Floral Bar, which is an interactive flower experience featuring seasonal designs of in-store created, hand-tied bouquets and arrangements ready for purchase.

A full-service seafood department stocked with fresh fish and seafood, and handmade sushi selections by Sushiya.

An expanded Butcher Shop offering a larger selection of USDA prime, natural and organic meats.

A fully-stocked Healthy Living department with bulk food items including nuts, grains, dried fruits and snack mixes.

A wine and beer selection featuring more than 600 bottles of wine and 300 beers with an emphasis on Texas craft and hyper-local craft beers.

Expanded showtime offerings feature live demonstrations and daily samplings.

Ready-to-eat and made-in-store food items.

A remodeled deli featuring a rotisserie to prepare in-house roasted meats.

An additional pharmacy drive-thru lane with extended offerings in pharmacy, including a patient education area.

A covered Texas front porch featuring pottery, ceramics, grills and patio furniture.

The remodel is expected to be completed mid-summer.

