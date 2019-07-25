AUSTIN, Texas — A duck boat that had 39 passengers on board was stranded on Lake Austin Thursday, according to Austin Fire.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Austin Fire said at 11:33 a.m. they were dispatched to assist the stranded boat near Walsh Landing.

A ski boat helped to tow the duck boat back to shore and there were no injuries reported, according to Austin Fire.

Firefighters said they assisted the 39 people off of the boat when it came to shore.

After everyone was removed from the boat, Austin Fire said a vehicle wrecker towed the duck boat out.

