TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Researchers at Austin Public Health have investigated 37 cases of Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriacease, or CRE, at Austin medical facilities in 2017, with 18 of the cases being Travis County residents.

APH now considers CRE an emerging local public health threat in Travis County.

CRE is considred to have high mortality rates, with some studies showing 40-50% mortality rates, according to APH. CRE is considered to be one of the top three urgent drug-resistant organisms in the world today.

The CDC has estimated more than two million people are infected with antibiotic-resistant organisms resulting in approximately 23,000 deaths each year.

RELATED:

The 'Superbug' doctors are freaking out about is now in The US

Woman found to harbor 'superbug' resistant to all approved antibiotics

WHO sounds alarm on widespread 'superbug' infections

Those who have the highest risk include people in hospitals and nursing and people with long-term antibiotic use, compromised immune systems or invasive devices.