Texas DPS driver's license offices reopen Friday. Here's what you need to know

Appointments are required. They can be scheduled online starting on Tuesday, May 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Department of Public Safety is reopening offices across Texas, and Central Texans can expect their offices to open starting Friday, May 29. However, customers will require an appointment, which they can sign up for starting Tuesday, May 26 at 1 p.m.

The department launched a statewide appointment system for customers to reserve their spot. However, limited services are available at this time. These services include:

Applying for an original Texas driver license or identification card

Applying for a Texas learner license

Driver license services requiring a skills exam

Applying for a commercial driver license (CDL) or taking a CDL skills test

The offices will not take appointments for expired identification at this time. However, people with IDs that expired on or after March 13, 2020, are allowed to continue using the ID for 60 days after the date the department announces they will resume normal operations.

DPS is rolling out the openings across the state in a four-phase plan, with only limited services available until further notice.

Phase one involved opening West and northwest Texas offices starting May 26. Phase two involves opening Central and South Texas offices on Friday, May 29. However, customers can make appointments starting Tuesday, May 26. Phase three involves opening North and southeast Texas offices on June 3. Customers can begin signing up for appointments on May 29. Finally, Phase four will allow Texans to access all driver's license services. That is expected to begin midsummer.

Central Texans can sign up for an appointment online here starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.