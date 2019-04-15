HUFFMAN, Texas — A fire at the mansion of boxing legend George Foreman was contained to its garage, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the large garage connected to Foreman's mansion in Huffman on Sunday night. They had to search through the property to find exactly what was burning.

There were about 40 cars inside the garage when it caught fire, according to the fire marshal's office. It's believed the fire started with a golf cart inside the garage.

George Foreman tweeted overnight that he was not hurt.

"Don’t worry all is well, Dogs are barking and I don’t mean my feet. Thanks to all the fire fighters. Huffman, Houston New caney. Atascosita. Al [sic] them guy and women," he tweeted.

Huffman is located about 20 miles northeast of Houston.

Fans were set up to vent the smoke from the garage as well as smoke that entered the mansion.

Last month, George Foreman's daughter, Freeda, was found dead in her Atascocita home.

