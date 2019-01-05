PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department dive team was sent to search the waters off Port Aransas Wednesday morning for the body of a person who led police on a chase overnight.

According to Port Aransas authorities, the driver crashed his truck through a ferry crossing arm along West Cotter Avenue while leading police on the chase. He then continued to drive and plunged off the ferry landing into the Corpus Christi channel.

The vehicle and driver are believed to still be down under 30 feet of water.

Divers showed up at the scene Wednesday morning to search for the vehicle and driver because it was thought to be too dangerous for that work to take place in the overnight hours.