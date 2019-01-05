PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A car chase in Port Aransas, Texas, ended in the water Tuesday night after police attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle.

When police initiated the traffic stop the driver took off, leading them on a chase toward the Port Aransas ferry where he then drove into the water.

On Wednesday morning, the Corpus Christi Police Department dive team was sent out to help locate and recover the vehicle and the driver's body.

Police said the traffic stop was initiated just a block away from the ferry. The driver almost hit one of the officers as he drove off, and then circled the ferry landing before going into the water.

The whole incident was caught on cell phone video.

DISCLAIMER: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.

Divers showed up at the scene Wednesday morning to search for the vehicle and driver because it was thought to be too dangerous for that work to take place in the overnight hours.

The vehicle was removed from the water Wednesday afternoon.