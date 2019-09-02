AUSTIN, Texas — Friday night, the Human Resources Director for the City of Austin is the focus of complaints at City Hall. She is accused of using city employees to run personal errands for her. Austin's city auditor has released a report finding the violations.

According to the report, Joya Hayes is the human resources director who solicited and accepted favors from her assistant and misused other city personnel.

The city auditors office reported it had received multiple allegations she had abused her authority by asking city employees to take her child to daycare and to watch the child while Hayes was at work.

The auditor also determined the allegations were true and the favors she asked for had occurred on multiple occasions.

RELATED: After grading error, all Austin high school rankings to get audit

The documents say part of the concern is Hayes is in a position to oversee the city of Austin's human resource policies.

KVUE has not received a response from Hayes.

The matters will now be referred to the city's ethics commission to determine the outcome of the city auditors findings.