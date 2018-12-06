When's the last time you and your whole family were able to have fun doing a single activity?

A while...huh? Well we're pretty sure we've found your second home this summer at Altitude H2O in Grapevine.

Unlike most water parks, this one floats and it's on the Grapevine Lake in Meadowmere Park which means there's so much more to enjoy in and around the area.

Amanda Rodriguez, Marketing Manager of Grapevine’s Parks and Recreation Department said the inspiration for bringing a water park like this to the area came from a youth group.

"When asked what they wanted to see in their city, they asked for a water park," she said.

The city started working with Colleyville based, Altitude Trampoline Parks to create something truly unique to the area.

This Saturday and Sunday hours will be 12-5 p.m. After this weekend they'll be 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., 7 days a week through Sept. 3.

Meadowmere Park's fee is currently $5 per car and tickets for the water park vary depending on how long you'd like to stay, 1 hour session= $20 and double session = $35 (this includes the safety course and life vest fitting)

And hey parents, Altitude H2O has hired certified lifeguards and there will be anywhere from 2 to 5 lifeguards depending on the number of people on the equipment.

You'll need to sign a waiver before getting on the floating park so be sure to do so here.

Did you know, Dallas is a series that explores hidden gems in the Dallas Fort Worth area. Know a cool place that needs to be featured? Email me! aebrahimji@wfaa.com

