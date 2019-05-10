HOUSTON — The family of fallen Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal and a fund launched in his honor received $600,000 from United Sikhs.

The checks were presented to Deputy Dhaliwal’s wife and father after his funeral Wednesday. The group also announced the launch of The Deputy Dhaliwal HERO Fund (Honoring Emergency Response Officers).

Commissioner Adrian Garcia said Deputy Dhaliwal dreamt of creating the fund when he met a Texas police officer who could not pay for roof repairs after Hurricane Harvey. His family is the first beneficiary of the fund.

"The Deputy Dhaliwal HERO Fund was Sandeep's dream to help first responders who are affected in the line of duty or in need of emergency funds," Commissioner Garcia said. "This was his dream to uplift humanity and his fellow first-responders as well as their families in their time of need."

First responders are able to request emergency funds directly on the United Sikhs’ website.

