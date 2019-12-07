BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County deputies are asking for help finding a missing migrant who is believed to have died in the San Antonio area.

Deputies say 33-yaer-old Marcos Vasquez Ramirez, also known as Eduardo Lopez, was traveling with a group of people from Guatemala to Houston. They say he is believed to have suffered a medical episode near a ranch located off of South Loop 1604 East and Pleasanton Road.

Officials believe Ramirez died and his body is in that area.

Ramirez is between 5’0 to 5’3 and weighs 5’0 to 5’3. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call us at 210-335-6000.