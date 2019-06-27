AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidates Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro will both be making campaign stops in Austin on Friday.

Castro will host a meet and greet at Cheer Up Charlies located at 900 Red River St. at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Castro won't be accepting donations, but there will be a cost to get into the event. You can buy tickets by clicking here.

Beto O'Rourke is set to make his third visit to Austin since announcing his campaign for president.

O'Rourke will have a meet and greet at Scholz Garten on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is free, but guests will have to register before attending. You can register for the event by clicking here.

The Democratic candidates from Texas participated in the first Democratic debate for the 2020 elections on Wednesday.

O'Rourke's campaign said in a release on Thursday that Change Research's latest Texas poll had O'Rourke at a three-point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the race and a twenty-five point lead over Castro.

