TWIA keeps eye on the Gulf, prepares for storm claims

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association insures against wind and hail damage along the coast when no one else will.

AUSTIN, Texas — The “last resort” insurance company braces for a wave of claims.

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) expects a surge in claims from Hurricane Laura. They insure against wind and hail damage along the coast when no one else will.

“We’re really readying the resources,” said Jennifer Armstrong, TWIA vice president of communications and legislative affairs.

They’re staging manpower and staffing call centers

“It's kind of one of those, 'prepare for the worst and hope for the best,'” said Armstrong.

She suggests documenting everything.

“You can create a personal inventory if you haven't already. And the easiest thing to do there, if you haven't created one before the storm, is just, you know, run through your house with your cell phone and take a video of the TV and the furniture and the kitchen and all of the things. And that way you'll have that record from before the storm to show the adjuster after the storm,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong suggests considering this storm as a warning for all Texans.

“I would encourage everybody in the state of Texas to know what your insurance policy covers ... understand how your deductible works. So how much is it and how it works in relation to your claim payments?” said Armstrong.