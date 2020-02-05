AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Realtors Association says sellers started pulling listings to wait out the quarantine. Housing inventory dropped around much of the state in March.

How you select a home to buy may be changed forever.

“I would just hold my camera up and I would show you everything like this. 'How is this looking?'” said Jeff Hayenga, Sky Realty real estate agent.

He said virtual tours are common for selling a house as he walked through an upcoming listing. Hayenga said virtual tours are also for buyers now, too.

While he’s on the phone walking through, photographer Elijah Zane captures the professional look.

“All of that energy people were putting in the real experience, they’re putting it into the digital experience,” said Zane with ATX Virtual Tours.

The duo wipe down all surfaces when they enter and leave.

“We’re taking this real seriously, but we’re not going to let this stop everything we do,” said Hayenga.

Texas Association of Realtors guides its members on how to work safely and in line with the law. It offers its agents a form for people to safely walk through homes and 30-day extension agreements for closing on a home if the delay is due to COVID-19.

Hayenga said virtual tours are likely here to stay.

“This would be the virtual first part. If you really fell in love with this, we would have to set up a personal showing if you’re going to spend $350,000,” said Hayenga.

Some companies offer self-guided tours. They provide the lock and surveillance and the buyer tours the home by themselves.

