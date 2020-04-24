AUSTIN, Texas — are here to help you look for work.

The state job board shows thousands of openings around Texas. You won’t qualify for each one, but companies are looking for folks with a variety of skills.

Texas Workforce Commission shows most jobs are in health care and social assistance, with more than 30,000 openings across the state.

Retail trade ranks high with nearly 15,000 jobs.

In Dallas, Southwestern Medical Center needs to fill more than 800 jobs, ranging in various skill and experience levels. Hospital pharmacy techs can get a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

UT Health in Houston has more than 250 area openings, and Dollar Tree is looking for more than 150 people.

In the San Antonio area, USAA has the most job openings, with more than 300 in the metro alone.

State jobs have many openings in Austin. Texas Health and Human Services shows more than 400 openings listed .

Christus Health has nearly 500 openings, and Pizza Hut has 161 in the entire Coastal Bend area.

A couple of school districts have jobs available in the Permian Basin. Midland ISD and Ector County ISD have more than 200 positions each.

If these don’t fit your needs, more information is available at WorkInTexas.com.

Skills training, online job fairs and other career resources can be found through Workforce Development Boards in your area.

