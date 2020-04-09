Here are some good things in Texas this week

As we hope we're near the end or at least somewhere in the middle of this pandemic, we can pause to see the best in us all.

AUSTIN, Texas — Time is a tricky thing. It’s measurable, like seconds, hours, days. We know it seems to "fly by" with fun and it seems to slow down with fright, pain and boredom.

No doubt we’ve all lived those extremes these past six months. But as we hope we’re near the end or at least somewhere in the middle of this pandemic, we can pause to see the best in us all.

Maria Reed builds desks for school children near Killeen.

“You need a learning environment that's conducive to learning,” said Reed.

Jessica Sijaric bought a hotel room in Corpus Christi to create a spa for traveling nurses.

People, like 8-year-old Allie Johnson, lend their talents to others. Johnson makes pajamas and pillowcases for kids impacted by Hurricane Laura.

“Make other kids happy,” said Johnson.

This three-day Labor Day weekend gives many of us a little more time away from work to spend with those we care about most.

Maybe we spend it looking through a car window at this zoo in San Antonio or sitting at a drive-in movie in Georgetown.

If anything “fun” makes time fly, then let’s hope this weekend is over “in the blink of an eye.”