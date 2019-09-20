DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Davie County Schools says one of their bus drivers died while driving kids home on Thursday. School officials say Colleen Gaither became unresponsive at the wheel during her afternoon route with Davie County High School students.

When the students noticed something was wrong, they were able to get the bus stopped safely with no injuries and call 911. Medical personnel arrived and tried to save Ms. Gaither's life, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

The school system says Ms. Gaither was a dedicated employee of Davie County Schools since 1977. All students were safely transported home or picked up at the scene. Support staff were in place beginning first thing Friday morning and will remain in place to provide counseling and support for students and staff.

