MESQUITE, Texas — A Mesquite police officer accidentally fired his handgun in Horn High School on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Just before 2 p.m., the officer intended to inspect his department-issued handgun and accidentally discharged it in the School Resource Officer’s office at the school.

No students or faculty members were present or injured during the incident.

The officer was assigned to Horn High School in the Mesquite ISD for the day.

While inspecting his weapon, the officer removed the magazine, but failed to eject the round of ammunition from the chamber.

Once the shot was fired, the bullet ricocheted off the concrete floor and disintegrated, according to police.

Mesquite police said the department was investigating and the officer will be subject to internal discipline.