BEE CAVE, Texas — They won a national title together at Texas in 2005, played together professionally for the Tennessee Titans and Brian Orakpo and Austin’s own Michael Griffin continue to grow a cupcake biz together.

The two former UT defensive stars along with fellow UT alumni, Bryan Hynson brought a franchise of the Nashville, TN based Gigi’s Cupcakes to Austin.

Orakpo and Griffin both have received a ton of exposure nationally with their commercial, which was seen often during NFL games this season.

On Monday, the cupcake duo will make an appearance on KVUE (ABC) for the show 'Strahan and Sara' at noon.

Orakpo tweeted Monday he and Griffin will be a part of the new Strahan and Sara show.