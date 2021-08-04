The father of Phillip Adams, a former football star at South Carolina State, said his son shot and killed 5 including an ER doctor, his wife and their 2 grandkids.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The father of a former NFL player Phillip Adams, who is the suspect in a shooting that left prominent Rock Hill Dr. Robert Lesslie and four other people dead, said his son took his own life after shooting six people in York County, South Carolina, Wednesday.

Alonzo Adams, the father of Phillip Adams, a former NFL player and college football star at South Carolina State, said his son shot six people, killing five, before taking his own life.

"I can say he's a good kid," Alonzo Adams said. "I think the football messed him up."

Officials would not say Thursday if the former NFL player had any known medical conditions.

Before Thursday, York County celebrated Adams' 2005 Rock Hill High School graduation and the collegiate and professional success that followed on the football field.

Adams played football at South Carolina State University after high school.

"My journey was long..." he told a group of veterans in 2010. "... It's a blessing to be in the position I am."

After college, Adams began a several-year NFL career. In his early days of playing professionally, Adams reportedly suffered two concussions.

In recent months, the 32-year-old Adams reminisced about his playing days on Instagram.

"He was a good kid. He was a good kid," his dad said. "He didn't talk much and he didn't bother nobody."

A self-described disciplined athlete, court records show a judge recently found Adams guilty of traffic violations and fined him stemming from a February York County traffic stop. Court records show the judge disposed his case on April 6.

"I don't think he ever did anybody any harm," Alonzo Adams said, before saying he knew the family. "All I can say is we pray for the family. He used to be my doctor a long time ago. I know they were good folks down there. We're gonna keep them in our prayers."

York County Sheriff's Office investigators said Adams killed five people, including grandparents and their two grandchildren. Two contractors at the home were also shot. One of them succumbed to their injuries.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were shot inside their home along with their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie. A fifth person, identified as 38-year-old James Lewis, who was working at the home at the time, was shot and killed. His GSM colleague was also shot and seriously injured. The sixth person has not been publicly identified.

Alonzo Adams told WCNC Charlotte's Richard DeVayne his son Phillip Adams had recently moved to Rock Hill from Fort Mill. Alonzo Adams said investigators came to his house Wednesday night and his son took his life inside the home.

Officials said Thursday they were able to safely evacuate the elderly Adams from the home during a stand-off with the son.

Coroner Sabrina Gast said Phillip Adams' cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Other than living close to the victims, investigators said it's unclear what kind of relationship Adams maintained, specifically with Dr. Lesslie.

"We have no indication right now that there was a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Lesslie and Phillip Adams," Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

In addition to minor traffic cases, Sheriff Tolson said Davis had a pending case from several years ago out of Mecklenburg County, but just what kind of case remains unclear.