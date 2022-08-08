Jury finds Yaser Said guilty in 2008 murder of his teenage daughters

Prior to his 2020 arrest, Said had been on the run from law enforcement for 12 years, even making the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

DALLAS — Yaser Said, once listed as one of the most wanted men in America, has been found guilty of murdering his two teenage daughters.

Said's daughters Sarah, 17, and Amina Said, 18, were found dead in 2008, slumped in Said's taxi as it was parked in front of the Omni Hotel in Irving. The girls died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police described their deaths as "honor killings" -- because they believed Said was upset that his daughters had been dating outside the Muslim faith. In her final moments, Said's younger daughter Sarah managed to call 911 and identify her father as the shooter.

In the wake of his daughters' death, Said hid from authorities as they sought to arrest him. He eluded law enforcement for 12 years, and eventually ended up on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list. He was later found at a home in Justin, Texas, just 30 miles from where Sarah and Amina were killed.

Upon detaining Said in 2020, the FBI also arrested his son and brother on charges of harboring a fugitive. Each of those men has since been convicted and sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

At the end of six days in the capital murder trial, jurors deliberated for four hours before returning their guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon.

Said's attorneys, meanwhile, only called one witness to testify: Said himself.

Throughout his testimony, Said -- aided by a translator -- denied that he killed his daughters, saying that he loved them, claiming that he feared for his own safety the night they were killed and arguing that he was the victim of a media smear campaign that was all too eager to paint him as a killer.