'Worst day of my life' | More than 40 years later, Kendra Page's siblings still grieve their sister

For decades, a family has been grieving the death of the 8-year-old girl he killed.

AUSTIN, Texas — The revelations about Raul Meza Jr. being a suspected serial killer unfolded this week, but for decades, a family has been grieving the death of an 8-year-old girl he killed.

In 1982, Cary Page was 17-years-old when he saw his little sister Kendra rush off to ride her bike and visit a friend. More than a couple hours later, he heard an ambulance. Cary and his brother Kevin, who was 12 at the time, remember seeing her body left in a dumpster, beaten and bruised without any clothes on.

"It was not a pretty sight, I can't get that picture out of my head," said Cary.

It was a hole left in a family that remained empty.

"It was a hard day, the worst day of my life," Kevin said. "You would almost think it brought us closer together, but it affected my family I think in a bad way where we went our separate ways. And every time I go down to Austin or San Antonio, I'll go by her park that they named after her and visit and hang out and go to her gravesite and clean it up."

A few days after Kendra's body was found, Raul Meza Jr. turned himself into Austin police confessing to Kendra's murder. While he was supposed to serve a 30-year prison sentence, he was released after serving less than 12 years due of what authorities deemed "good behavior." It's a course of action that would lead to a lifetime of alleged crimes.

"I think our court system really did us wrong, there was no justice for my little sister, for my family, there was no justice at all and all he got was a slap on the wrist," Kevin said.

Kendra's sister, Tracy Goldstein, laments the fact that she never got to see her youngest sibling grow up.

"A spunky, outgoing little 8-year-old that Raul Meza took her away from us," Goldstein said.

"She could have turned out to be the best one in the entire family, she was awesome and now she don't have that chance. And she just lost that entire chance because of him," Kevin said.

Members of the Page family say they are praying for families, and finally finding closure. Their hope is for Meza to be locked up for the rest of his life so his atrocities can't affect anyone else.

