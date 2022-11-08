Austin police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings

Both victims were transported to hospitals. The woman has life-threatening injuries and the man's condition is unknown.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating two separate shootings early Thursday morning, one in Downtown Austin and one in Central Austin.

APD said it received calls that someone was shot at 600 Neches Street, near Seventh Street, at around 3 a.m. Officers responding to the scene found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the woman before she was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was seen fleeing the area, but officers are not sure if they were on foot or if they drove away. Police said witnesses have provided multiple descriptions of a male, but they aren't sure if the person described was the shooter or just running away from the area.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, no one is in custody. The 600 block of Neches Street is shut down as officers continue to work the scene.

Just before 6 a.m., APD confirmed another shooting overnight. Police said a call came in at around 4:30 a.m. about a man who was shot at a Shell gas station off of North Interstate 35, near East 38th and Red River streets.

That victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition is unknown as of 6 a.m. Thursday. Officers don't have any suspects in this shooting and are asking anyone with any information to contact APD.

No additional information is available at this time about either overnight shooting.

NEW: Another shooting that happened at around 4:30am this morning. We're at a Shell station at 3828 North I-35.



These are the third and fourth violent crimes APD has responded to in less than 24 hours. Police are also investigating a homicide on Kramer Lane in North Austin after a man was found with blunt force trauma to his head. Additionally, officers are investigating a fatal shooting off Oltorf Street in southeast Austin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

