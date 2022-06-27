Woman shot at while driving home last month, Austin police say

The incident occurred the evening of May 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects from a shooting last month.

The evening of May 17, police reported to the 5800 block of Alomar Cove on a hot shot call, which is for an incident that is in progress and posing an immediate danger. A woman said a white Chrysler 300 of a newer model began following her on her drive home and eventually fired shots at her.

The occupants of the Chrysler also fired two rounds after she pulled into her home, striking the house just above where the woman's husband stood in the front yard.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5245.