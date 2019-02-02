WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Stormie Devon Callison, 22, has been identified as the woman allegedly murdered by Archie Samuel Rogers, Jr. Friday night.

Rogers is now in custody after being chased by Williamson County deputies Friday night.

Rogers has been charged with first-degree murder. His bond has not been set at this time.

Deputies said Rogers shot and killed Callison at 624 W. Jackson Street in Bartlett, east of Jarrell, on Friday afternoon.

It reportedly took more than two dozen Burnet and Williamson County officials to catch Rogers.

Rogers and a truck were identified by deputies at around 10:19 p.m. Friday. With the assistance of a Texas Department of Public Safety Air Unit, the truck was located, but due to weather, the air unit returned to base before locating Rogers.

At approximately 5:05 a.m. an infrared capably WCSO drone located Rogers on foot.

Rogers surrendered to SWAT officers at approximately 5:21 a.m. Saturday in Burnet off of County Road 243.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.