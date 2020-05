Police said the shooting occurred on Foothill Farms Loop.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday.

Police said the call came in around 4:40 p.m. from 15835 Foothill Farms Loop, the Sage at 1825 apartments.

There, officials found a female with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

No further information is available at this time.